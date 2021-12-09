A Japanese billionaire has arrived at the International Space Station.

On Wednesday, a Japanese billionaire arrived at the International Space Station, signaling Russia’s return to space tourism after a decade-long hiatus due to increased competition from the US.

Yusaku Maezawa, an online fashion mogul, and his assistant, Yozo Hirano, took off from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur cosmodrome earlier on Wednesday.

At 1340 GMT, they docked with the Poisk module of the Russian component of the International Space Station, according to the Russian space agency.

At 1611 GMT, the door of the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft opened, revealing Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, who was followed by Maezawa and Hirano into the ISS, according to a Roscosmos livefeed.

Their flight took just over six hours onboard Misurkin’s three-person Soyuz spacecraft, capping a spectacular year that many have hailed as a turning point for private space travel.

The trio drifted into the orbiting station when the hatches opened, where they were greeted by Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Petr Dubrov.

An international crew of seven persons is currently stationed on the station.

This year, billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Richard Branson all launched commercial tourism flights, breaking into a market that Russia is eager to safeguard.

A cheering audience gathered at the launch site, including Maezawa’s family and friends, as the rocket blasted up into the grey sky, leaving a trail of orange flames before disappearing into the clouds.

“This has been a long and winding road. It’s incredibly moving. I was on the verge of crying, “Maezawa’s space endeavors are represented by Ryo Okubo, a lawyer.

“I’m incredibly pleased, but he’s also my friend, so I’m scared about him,” Hiroyuki Sugimoto, 44, a longtime friend of the millionaire, told AFP.

The Japanese visitors will chronicle their daily lives aboard the ISS for Maezawa’s popular YouTube channel throughout their 12-day stay on the station.

Onboard, the 46-year-old billionaire has laid out 100 tasks, including holding a badminton tournament.

Maezawa also intends to take eight people on a SpaceX-operated voyage around the moon in 2023.

Since journalist Toyohiro Akiyama visited the Mir station in 1990, he and his helper are the first private Japanese individuals to explore space.

Russia has a track record of escorting self-funded travelers into orbit.

Since 2001, Roscosmos has taken seven passengers to the International Space Station (ISS) in collaboration with the US-based company Space Adventures, one of whom visited twice.

In 2009, Guy Laliberte, co-founder of Cirque du Soleil in Canada, was called the first clown in space.

