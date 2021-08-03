A Huawei executive is scheduled to appear in court in Canada in response to a US extradition request.

After nearly three years of court fights and diplomatic bickering, Huawei’s chief finance officer will return to a Canadian court on Wednesday for the final round of hearings on her possible extradition to the United States.

Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Ren Zhengfei, the company’s founder and CEO, is resisting extradition to the United States, where she faces charges of bank fraud and conspiracy for allegedly concealing her company’s commercial connections in Iran through a subsidiary.

If she is extradited to the United States for trial and is found guilty, she may face a sentence of more than 30 years in a US prison.

Her detention on a US warrant during a stopover in Vancouver in December 2018 – and the subsequent imprisonment of two Canadians by China – sparked a huge diplomatic spat between Ottawa and Beijing.

Meng is scheduled to appear in front of the Supreme Court of British Columbia on Wednesday for a hearing that will last more than two weeks.

The 49-year-old has denied any culpability, and her defense team claims that she was denied due process by Canadian and US officials, and that the US extradition request should be invalidated.

In June, her lawyer, Mark Sandler, stated, “The narrative can simply no longer survive scrutiny.” “There is no compelling reason to commit.”

Meng is accused of defrauding HSBC by falsely concealing relationships between Huawei and Skycom, a company that provided telecoms equipment to Iran, placing the bank in jeopardy of breaking US sanctions against Tehran by continuing to clear US dollar transactions for Huawei.

Her lawyers, on the other hand, claim that the US lacks jurisdiction and that her rights have been violated. In the nearly three years since her arrest, the case has undergone many twists and turns.

Her lawyers also claim that former US President Donald Trump’s comments 10 days after Meng’s detention, in which he stated he may interfere in her case in exchange for Chinese trade concessions, “poisoned” the case.

Meng has remained outside the jail gates, but in her mansion in the western Canadian seaside city, she has been under continual monitoring. She must always wear an ankle monitoring bracelet.

Meanwhile, Canada claims Meng’s evidence and charges “may actually only be fully argued before a US trial judge” and do not belong in a standard extradition process.

In April, Robert Frater, a lawyer for Canada’s attorney general, said, “They are demanding this court be converted into a trial court… not based on anything but unproven, redacted allegations.”

