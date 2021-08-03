A Hong Kong-based dissident artist has relocated to Taiwan.

On Tuesday, one of Hong Kong’s most well-known artists stated that he had relocated to Taiwan in quest of “100% freedom” from the government’s repression of dissent.

As government opponents face increased scrutiny from authorities, Kacey Wong’s departure is the latest blow to Hong Kong’s status as a regional sanctuary for the arts and free speech.

Wong, 51, shared a black-and-white video of himself singing Vera Lynn’s mournful tribute “We’ll Meet Again” on Facebook.

“Leaving is difficult, but staying is even more difficult,” he wrote.

Wong announced his departure from Hong Kong for political reasons in an interview with the Hong Kong Free Press website, noting the shrinking room for artistic expression since China enacted a national security law criminalizing much dissent.

The Cornell-educated artist is known for his social involvement and politics-themed modern visual art.

Wong performed China’s national anthem on an accordion while inside a red metal cage in a performance art work called “The Patriot” in 2018.

Authorities implemented new rules this year making mocking China’s national anthem or flag illegal, meaning any repeat performance would be dangerous.

Wong told the Hong Kong Free Press, “I want and demand 100 percent freedom with no compromise.”

“I have always admired Taiwanese culture and art; I believe it is mature and deep, and the society is sophisticated and raw at the same time, which I enjoy,” he continued.

After Hong Kong authorities banned public commemorations of Beijing’s fatal Tiananmen Square crackdown, Wong distributed hundreds of candle stubs from earlier vigils.

The security law, which was enacted to quell dissent during pro-democracy riots two years ago, has had a significant impact on the arts.

All films must now be filtered for any content that violates the legislation, and a number of books have been removed from bookstore shelves.

Cantopop singer Anthony Wong Yiu-ming was charged with corruption on Monday for performing at a pro-democracy politician’s election rally three years ago.

Last month, two authors of a children’s book were prosecuted with sedition for comparing democracy advocates to sheep surrounded by wolves.

Despite this, Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, has stated that the city’s freedom of speech is unaffected.

“I would honestly ask you, what kind of liberties have we lost, what kind of vibrancy has been undermined in Hong Kong?” she asked on a radio interview late last month.