A Hong Kong activist is the youngest person to be sentenced under the Security Law.

After becoming the city’s youngest person convicted under the city’s national security statute, a 20-year-old Hong Kong independence activist was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday, but told the court he had “nothing to be embarrassed of.”

Tony Chung had pled guilty to secession in the fourth case to go to trial under the new law, which authorities are using to suppress opposition in the Chinese city’s semi-autonomous region.

Chung remarked in court as he filed his plea, “I have nothing to be ashamed of.”

Judge Stanley Chan then cautioned Chung that no political discussion would be permitted in the courtroom.

Chung was the founder of Student Localism, a small organisation that pushed for Hong Kong’s independence from China.

The organization was created in 2016 and liquidated its Hong Kong network just before Beijing enacted the security law in 2020, although it has continued to operate through its abroad chapters.

The group campaigned for Hong Kong to “get rid of Chinese Communist colonial control” and “establish a Hong Kong republic,” according to the prosecution.

They spread their message through social media, street booths, and selling items with pro-independence messages, inviting people to join rallies and selling merchandise with pro-independence messages.

Prosecutors said the organization wrote to the US Congress, urging them to adopt legislation imposing sanctions on Hong Kong and China.

According to the court, the organization also opposed the teaching of Mandarin in Hong Kong schools, a version of Chinese that is widely spoken on the mainland.

Chung was also found guilty of money laundering on Wednesday, and the prosecution agreed to drop a sedition allegation and a second money laundering charge that he had pleaded not guilty to.

Authorities have previously stated that the security law is not retroactive, yet prosecutors have highlighted numerous offenses that occurred prior to the statute’s implementation.

Chung has been in detention since last October, when he was seized in a coffee shop just yards from the US consulate in Hong Kong.

Friends of Hong Kong, a little-known group, issued a statement shortly after Chung’s arrest, claiming that it had been attempting to arrange for Chung to enter the US consulate that day and seek for asylum.

Chung was sentenced to four months in prison in December for disrespecting the Chinese national flag and unlawful assembly.

In reaction to enormous and frequently violent democracy rallies in Hong Kong two years ago, China enacted the national security law, which has resulted in mainland-style speech restrictions.