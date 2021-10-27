A Hiroshima nuclear bomb survivor and activist has died at the age of 96.

Sunao Tsuboi, a Hiroshima A-bomb survivor who became a major campaigner for nuclear disarmament and met Barack Obama during his historic visit to the city, died at the age of 96, according to his advocacy group.

In 1945, Tsuboi was on his way to engineering school when the United States unleashed its first nuclear bomb attack, turning the busy metropolis into an inferno.

He told AFP in 2016 that he had “burns all over my body.” “On August 6, I tried to run away naked for almost three hours but couldn’t walk any further.” Then, at the age of 20, he picked up a tiny rock and scribbled “Tsuboi dies here” on the ground before passing out and waking up many weeks later.

He later developed cancer and other maladies, yet he went on to become a famous advocate for atomic bomb survivors and a lifetime crusader for a world free of nuclear weapons.

“For the sake of human happiness, I am willing to put up with hardships. I could die tomorrow, yet I’m still hopeful. I’m not going to give up. We aim to get rid of all nuclear weapons “he stated

Tsuboi was one of a small group of Hiroshima survivors that met then-US President Barack Obama on his 2016 visit to the city.

He gave Obama a big smile as he shook his hand, and the two men spoke for nearly a minute. Tsuboi was pleased with himself afterward, saying, “I was able to explain my thoughts.”

Tsuboi “died away on Saturday due to anemia,” according to an official from Nihon Hidankyo, a group that supports survivors of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic blasts, of which Tsuboi was a significant leader.

According to the health ministry, 127,755 survivors of both assaults are still alive, with an average age of 84.

Around 140,000 people died in the Hiroshima bombing, including some who escaped the blast but died from radiation poisoning soon after.

Three days later, the United States launched a plutonium bomb on Nagasaki, killing nearly 74,000 people and bringing World War II to an end.