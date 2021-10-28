A Guatemalan town is at odds with a nickel mine.

After their years-long campaign against a nickel mine took an alarming turn, the residents of El Estor, a community of largely indigenous Mayans in eastern Guatemala, are living under “state of siege,” watched over by armed soldiers.

Subsistence fisherman in El Estor, mostly from the Mayan Q’eqchi’ indigenous community, claim that the Fenix mine is polluting Lake Izabal and reducing fish stocks that were plentiful just a generation ago.

The mine’s owners refute the claim, claiming that proper environmental safeguards are in place.

Residents were so angry that they staged a protest against the mine on Sunday, which security authorities put down with tear gas.

Four police officers were injured in the altercation, prompting the government to declare a state of siege, complete with a month-long protest ban and a night curfew imposed by 1,000 police officers and troops deployed around the 100,000-person enclave.

Residents of El Estor had blocked truck access to the mine run by the Guatemalan Nickel Company (CGN), a subsidiary of the Swiss-based Solway Investment Group, for three weeks before the incidents on Sunday.

“This firm is bringing us death,” Cristobal Pop, 44, a fisherman and protest leader, told AFP, adding that he will not be discouraged by the government’s “intimidation” methods.

“I have four children,” he remarked, “and they will bear the brunt” of the nickel mine.

“My children’s future is in my hands.”

Pop remembers Lake Izabal, Guatemala’s largest lake, being teeming with fish when he was a kid.

He claims that since the Fenix mine resumed nickel extraction and processing in 2014, the population has declined.

The community blamed mining contamination for a red slick that swept across the lake in 2017.

Pop was imprisoned as a result of the protests, and his colleague Carlos Maaz was killed.

The community has restarted protests this month, accusing CGN of continuing to mine at Fenix despite a 2019 Constitutional Court decision that it do so.

The court sided with the local people, who claimed they had not been consulted about the mine’s opening or its consequences.

The government has been obliged to hold new discussions, but residents in El Estor claim they are being left out.

Solway, for its part, stated in a statement on Sunday that it was following the court’s ruling. Fenix’s extraction has ceased, but the company’s processing plant is unaffected by the order and continues to function.

The corporation asserted that it was doing everything possible to reduce the environmental impact of its operations, including investing.