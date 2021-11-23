A Guatemalan town fighting a nickel mine has declared a state of emergency.

El Estor, a mostly indigenous village in eastern Guatemala, has declared a state of emergency because of a Swiss-owned nickel mine that they claim is poisoning their lake.

The government approved the move on Monday, claiming it was necessary to “establish order and public security” that had been endangered by “criminal organisations and sectors opposed to mining activity.”

The state of emergency, which lasts for 15 days and replaces a so-called “state of siege” that ended after a month on Monday, restricts gatherings and free movement.

After weeks of protests and roadblocks by members of the Mayan Q’eqchi’ indigenous community, President Alejandro Giammattei announced the policy in October.

For the past month, the 100,000-strong neighborhood has been subjected to a night curfew imposed by 1,000 police officers and troops, as well as unwarranted arrests and the prohibition of protests.

Subsistence fisherman in El Estor claim that the Fenix mine, run by the Guatemalan Nickel Company (CGN), a subsidiary of the Swiss-based Solway Investment Group, is polluting Lake Izabal and reducing fish stocks.

The mine’s owners refute the claim, claiming that proper environmental safeguards are in place.

In October, disgruntled villagers staged a demonstration against the mine, which security officers put down with tear gas.

Four police officers were injured in the clash, which came after three weeks of truck traffic blockades near the mine.

CGN is accused by the community of continuing to mine at Fenix despite a 2019 Constitutional Court ruling to halt activities until local discussions are held.

The order solely affected Fenix’s extraction efforts, according to the business, and did not effect a processing plant run by sibling company PRONICO.

The contamination charges, according to CGN president Dmitry Kudryakov, are only “speculations” by a “small group.”