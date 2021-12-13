A Guatemalan Mother’s Grief in the Face of Mexican Migrant Tragedy

Last week, Giovani Raymundo, 18, kissed his mother farewell before leaving their isolated Guatemalan community before daylight on a perilous trek in search of jobs and a better future.

He was dead the next day, one of many migrants killed in a horrific traffic accident in Mexico on a major route to the United States.

Teresa Mateo, Giovani’s mother, laments the loss of her youngest child in Giovani’s native hamlet in the Chajul municipality, a Mayan-populated area in central Guatemala.

In her smoky living room, which has an improvised wood-fired stove on the floor, a photo of him sits next to a candle. A hole in the ground serves as the toilet.

Teresa has four more grown children, the youngest of them, Giovani, is the lone surviving member of the family after his father abandoned them six years ago.

Giovani, like hundreds of Guatemalans every year, left home last Wednesday, bearing the hopes of his family on his young shoulders.

“He traveled to the United States to hunt for new chances to send money (back) to buy a piece of land and build a house,” Teresa, who only speaks Mayan Ixil, told AFP through a village teacher serving as translator.

Giovani and his brother-in-law Miguel Lainez said their goodbyes to their mountain community, which was bordered by cypresses, pines, and corn fields but was plagued by poverty and unemployment.

They left Chajul for Sacapulas, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south, where “coyotes,” or people smugglers, were waiting with a truck.

Teresa’s neighbors learned of an accident on a road in Mexico’s southern Chiapas department, which borders Guatemala, via social media on Thursday.

A vehicle carrying migrants toppled, killing 55 people and wounding nearly 100 others, apparently while speeding.

Teresa sat waiting for a call from the “coyote” to inform her they had crossed “to the other side,” hoping beyond hope.

Instead, it was Lainez who called.

He told her that they had both been in the truck, but only he had survived.

Teresa cried as she described the call, and ladies from the community tried to console her by wearing the traditional Mayan huipil (blouse) and corte (skirt).

Giovani was making his second attempt.

He attempted to cross the US border the first time three years ago, but was apprehended and deported, according to Pablo Asciona, 32, a local math teacher.

The adolescent was left with a debt as a result of the trip's cancellation.