A German IS bride was sentenced to ten years in prison for the murder of a Yazidi girl.

On Monday, a Munich court condemned a German lady who joined the Islamic State to ten years in prison for allowing a five-year-old Yazidi “slave” girl to die of thirst in the sun.

Jennifer Wenisch, 30, was found guilty by presiding judge Reinhold Baier of the superior regional court in the southern German city, in one of the first convictions related to the Islamic State’s persecution of the Yazidi population anywhere in the globe.

Wenisch was found guilty of “two crimes against humanity in the form of enslavement,” as well as failing to offer assistance and belonging to a terrorist organization, as well as aiding and abetting the girl’s murder.

The court determined that Wenisch and her IS husband “bought” a Yazidi lady and her kid as household “slaves” and held them captive while residing in then-IS-controlled Mosul, Iraq, in 2015.

“After the girl became ill and soaked her mattress, the accused’s husband chained her outside as a punishment and allowed the youngster to die an agonizing death of dehydration in the sweltering sun,” prosecutors testified during the trial.

“The accused stood by and watched her husband do it while doing nothing to help the girl.”

Taha al-Jumailly, Wenisch’s husband, is also on trial in Frankfurt, with a judgement expected in late November.

The Yazidi girl’s mother, identified only by her first name Nora, has testified several times in Munich and Frankfurt about the alleged anguish inflicted on her daughter.

The defense argued that the mother’s testimony was unreliable and that there was no evidence that the girl, who was taken to the hospital after the incident, died.

Wenisch’s lawyers had argued that a two-year suspended sentence for assisting a terrorist organization would suffice.

Wenisch said she was “afraid” that her husband would “push her or lock her up” if she didn’t save the girl when asked about it during the trial.

According to the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung, she said she was being “made an example of for everything that has happened under IS” at the conclusion of the trial.

Wenisch converted to Islam in 2013 and traveled to Iraq the following year via Turkey and Syria, according to various media accounts.

She joined the group’s self-styled hisbah morality police in mid-2015 and patrolled city parks in IS-controlled Fallujah and Mosul.

Her mission, armed with an AK-47 assault weapon, a pistol, and an explosives vest, was to enforce IS dress codes.