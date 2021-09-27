A full recovery in the United States will take time, according to a Fed official.

A genuine US economic recovery “will take time,” a top Federal Reserve official said Monday, adding that recent data has revealed repercussions from the far-reaching Delta form of Covid-19.

In a speech to the New York Economic Club, John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said, “The recovery continues to show good momentum.”

However, “the virus’s direct and indirect effects continue to shape the way we live our lives,” Williams said, adding that the latest Covid outbreak is “affecting consumer spending and jobs.”

Williams noted that the labor market still has a “far way to go” to fulfill the Fed’s goal of full employment, noting that there are more than five million fewer jobs today than there were before the pandemic.

Despite price implications from supply chain disruptions that have lasted longer than planned, he restated the Fed’s position that long-term US inflation should be about 2%.

In addition to modest inflation projections, Williams believes that underlying pricing trends in services indicate that price surges will be temporary.

During a post-speech Q&A session, he added, “I’m not seeing troubling signs of inflation yet, but it’s something to watch.”

Williams, a member of the policy-making Federal Open Markets Committee, said that stimulus could be reduced soon, mirroring statements made by the central bank last week.

While a “moderation in the pace of asset purchases may be necessary soon,” Williams said the Fed’s overall monetary policy “will continue to support a strong and full economic recovery.”

Fed board member Lael Brainard also mentioned the Delta variant’s detrimental consequences on the economy in a separate address Monday at the National Association for Business Economics.

Despite the downgrade to the 2021 outlook due to the Delta variant, Brainard expressed optimism for the economy, saying, “I anticipate that growth this year and next will be sufficient such that by the end of next year, average annual growth since the onset of the crisis should exceed pre-crisis trend growth.”