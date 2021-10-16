A fugitive businessman close to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been extradited to the United States.

According to his legal team, a fugitive businessman accused of serving as a money launderer for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s dictatorship was extradited to the US from Cape Verde on Saturday.

“We were informed that Alex Saab was put on a US Justice Department jet and flown to that nation,” said Manuel Pinto Monteiro, a lawyer for Saab in Cape Verde.

Pinto Monteiro claimed that the extradition was illegitimate, claiming that the legal process in Cape Verde had not been completed.

In the United States, Saab and his business partner Alvaro Pulido are accused of running a network that exploited food aid headed for Venezuela, an oil-rich country embroiled in a severe economic crisis.

They are accused of transferring $350 million from Venezuela to accounts controlled by them in the United States and other nations. They might face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Saab, who also has Venezuelan nationality and a diplomatic passport, was charged with money laundering in Miami in July 2019 and detained in June 2020 during a flight stopover in Cape Verde, off the coast of West Africa.

The Colombian citizen has been branded by Venezuela’s opposition as a front man for Maduro’s populist socialist administration.

An AFP request for confirmation of Saab’s extradition was not immediately answered by the US Department of Justice.

Ivan Duque, Colombia’s president, confirmed that he had been extradited.

“Alex Saab’s extradition represents a victory in the fight against drug trafficking, money laundering, and corruption promoted by Nicolas Maduro’s tyranny,” Duque tweeted.

“In the investigation of the transnational crime network led by Saab, Colombia has helped and will continue to support the United States.”

Despite Venezuela’s protests, Cape Verde decided last month to extradite Saab to the United States.

Venezuela announced on Saturday that Saab, whom it referred to as its “ambassador” and who was also supposed to be part of a government delegation to talks with the opposition, had been kidnapped by the US.

“Venezuela denounces the kidnapping of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab by the US government in collusion with the authorities in Cape Verde,” a statement from the Caracas administration read.

A state TV correspondent on Sal, the Cape Verde island from which the jet carrying Saab took off, informed AFP that a US Justice Department plane left from Amilcar Cabral International Airport in the afternoon, according to a state TV correspondent.

