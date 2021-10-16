A fugitive businessman close to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been extradited to the United States, according to a source.

A source in his legal team told AFP that a graft-accused Colombian businessman who is a close associate of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was extradited to the United States from Cape Verde on Saturday.

Saab, Alex “He’s on the plane and on his way to the United States,” the insider claimed.

In the United States, Saab and his business partner Alvaro Pulido are accused of running a network that exploited food aid headed for Venezuela, an oil-rich country in the midst of a severe economic crisis.

They are accused of transferring $350 million from Venezuela to accounts controlled by them in the United States and other nations. They might face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Saab, who also has Venezuelan nationality and a diplomatic passport, was charged with money laundering in Miami in July 2019 and detained in June 2020 during a flight stopover in Cape Verde, off the coast of West Africa.

An AFP request for confirmation of Saab’s extradition was not immediately answered by the US Department of Justice.

Ivan Duque, Colombia’s president, confirmed that he had been extradited.

“Alex Saab’s extradition represents a victory in the fight against drug trafficking, money laundering, and corruption promoted by Nicolas Maduro’s tyranny,” Duque tweeted.

“In the investigation of the transnational crime network led by Saab, Colombia has helped and will continue to support the United States.”

Despite Venezuela’s protests, Cape Verde decided last month to extradite Saab to the United States.

Venezuela said Saturday that Saab had been “kidnapped” by the US, referring to him as its “ambassador” because he was supposed to be part of a government delegation to negotiations with the opposition.

