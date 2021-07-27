A French Minitel Pioneer Has Passed Away at the Age of 88.

Officials announced Monday that Gerard Thery, a telecoms engineer whose Minitel project delivered internet-style connections to France long before other industrialized countries, died at the age of 88.

Thery, who directed the development of the Minitel prior to its commercial release in 1982, died on July 18 in Paris, according to the civil registry.

The Minitel, created by France Telecom and delivered free to households, allowed users to check the news, look up phone numbers, buy train and plane tickets, make restaurant reservations, and even engage in online sex conversations.

The boxy device is considered to have been an early source of inspiration for Apple inventor Steve Jobs due to its basic interface and easy-to-use payment method.

Minitel was installed in nine million French households at its peak in the early 1990s, with 26,000 services available and yearly earnings of around a billion euros (around $1.2 billion).

The internet, however, rendered the dial-up connection and black-and-white screen obsolete.

Despite the protests of certain adamant dissenters, France Telecom-Orange chose to end the service in 2012.

Farmers in France were among the most affected, as it was still frequently utilized in distant areas without access to high-speed internet at the time.

While the Minitel was a huge success in France and a source of national pride, the technology was never exported.

Some critics have blamed widespread use of the Minitel for France’s slow adoption of the internet in comparison to other wealthy countries.

Others, however, contended that the Minitel provided France with early e-commerce experience, citing successful entrepreneurs such as Xavier Niel of the French telecoms network Free, who began their careers as service providers on the system.

“I consider it to have been something amazing, even though it ended in a deadlock,” Thery stated in 2019 at an event hosted by the French Association for ICT History.

Thery was born in the small village of Sallaumines in the northern Pas-de-Calais region of France in 1933 and spent his whole career in the telecommunications industry, including serving as the national telecommunications head from 1974 to 1981.