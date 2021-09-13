A French far-right pundit is getting closer to running for President.

Eric Zemmour, a far-right commentator in France, is getting closer to announcing a presidential run, which would add to the uncertainties surrounding the election next year.

Zemmour and the station for which he works, CNews – dubbed a “French Fox News” by detractors – announced on Monday that the 63-year-old would step down as a prime-time analyst.

The move was prompted by a decision by France’s CSA media regulator last week that Zemmour should be classified as a politician rather than a journalist, limiting his access to television and radio.

“I’m sad,” Zemmour said on Monday, declining to rule out a presidential run once more. “I believe that was unavoidable. I believe the CSA did it on purpose and willingly.”

Zemmour, who is well-known for his anti-immigration and anti-Muslim sentiments, has teased his political ambitions since the beginning of the year, and is set to embark on a national book tour this week “to meet the French people.”

He is also said to be looking for financial assistance for his campaign, and posters with his face and the phrase “President Zemmour” have appeared in Paris and other places.

Analysts have speculated on how his entry might affect the election, with most predicting that he will take votes away from far-right contender Marine Le Pen and the right-wing Republicans.

President Emmanuel Macron, 43, is presently the slight favorite in polls for the election in April of next year, but the race remains very unpredictable.

Zemmour, who has been convicted of inciting racial hate, is more extremist than Le Pen, openly discussing the conflict in France between Christian and Muslim influences and referring to Muslim immigrants as “colonisers.”

He termed unaccompanied child migrants “thieves, murders… (and) rapists” in a recent outburst on CNews, which resulted in a CSA fine.

According to polls, Zemmour, who is of Algerian Jewish descent, would earn roughly 7% of the vote in the first round of the presidential election if it were held today, effectively eliminating him.

His ultra-nationalist ideas, along with his reputation as a public intellectual and anti-elitist political outsider, have aided his appeal.

Zemmour is “not in a position to win,” according to Louis Aliot, a prominent official in Le Pen’s National Rally party. He can, on the other hand, be a pebble in Marine Le Pen’s shoe.”

According to Nicolas Lebourg, a French far-right historian, he has the ability to appeal to people who have not voted.