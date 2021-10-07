A fourth person in the United States has died from a rare blood clot after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.

According to Seattle and King County public health officials, a Washington lady died from a rare blood clotting disease after getting the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) COVID vaccine.

The woman, who was in her late 30s, is the fourth person in the United States to die from a blood clot caused by the Johnson & Johnson shot, and the first in King County, Washington.

The woman was vaccinated on August 26 and died on September 7. TTS, or thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, was found to be the cause of her death. Despite its rarity, it has been detected as an adverse event in certain persons who have received the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccination, according to the public health authority.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) halted the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccination for 11 days in April as part of an investigation into blood clot problems. The delay was lifted after the CDC judged that the vaccine’s advantages outweighed the risk of the rare condition.

As a result of the research, the vaccine was given a warning label.

According to the CDC, out of 12.5 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine given out, 38 cases of TTS had been reported as of July 8.

The majority of patients with TTS, according to the FDA, have recovered from their disease.

According to health officials, vaccination complications are “very rare,” with women aged 18 to 49 being the most vulnerable.

Severe headaches, abdominal pain, limb swelling, and shortness of breath are all symptoms of blood clots. If you notice signs of a blood clot after getting a vaccination, seek medical help right once.

According to the public health service, the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccinations have not been linked to blood clotting problems.

Johnson & Johnson’s stock was selling at $158.83 in premarket trade on Wednesday, down 75 cents or 0.47 percent.