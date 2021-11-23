A former Iranian official will testify in a war crimes trial in Sweden.

In a landmark trial in Sweden, a former Iranian prison official accused of handing down death sentences during a 1988 sweep of dissidents will testify for the first time on Tuesday.

Hamid Noury, 60, has been charged with murder, crimes against humanity, and war crimes in Stockholm’s district court since August. They date from the time he was supposedly an assistant to the deputy prosecutor of Gohardasht prison in Karaj, near Tehran, between July 30 and August 16, 1988.

According to human rights organizations, some 5,000 inmates were executed across Iran on the instructions of supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini in retaliation for attacks carried out by the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (MEK, the exiled opposition party) at the end of the Iran-Iraq war in 1980-88.

While Noury is not accused of actually carrying out any of the murders, the prosecution claims that he assisted prosecutors by handing out death sentences, transporting convicts to the execution room, and gathering victims’ identities.

Noury has denied the allegations.

Several witnesses, including MEK members and ex-members, have previously testified in the Swedish trial.

“I had the opportunity to see him when I was in the execution corridor… and I witnessed that after they read some people’s names, he followed them towards the death chamber,” one of the witnesses, Reza Falahi, told AFP.

“After, say, 45 minutes or so, he returned, and the same narrative was told again and again.”

Falahi was imprisoned from 1981 to 1991, with the most of his time spent in the Gohardasht jail. He is now 61 years old and resides in the United Kingdom.

Sweden’s universal jurisdiction concept means that Swedish courts can try someone for serious crimes like murder or war crimes regardless of where the alleged crimes occurred.

The trial has been regarded as momentous by human rights organizations and legal experts.

“It’s tremendously symbolic because it’s the first time anyone suspected of participating in this big worldwide crime has ever been brought to court,” Maja Aberg of Amnesty Sweden told AFP.

Noury is accused by prosecutor Kristina Lindhoff Carleson of “deliberately taking the lives of a considerable number of inmates sympathetic to or affiliated to the People’s Mujahedin” as well as others considered opponents of the “theocratic Iranian state.”

The matter is extremely contentious in Iran, as campaigners accuse current government members, most notably President Ebrahim Raisi, of being involved in the executions.

Amnesty International has charged the former head of Iran’s judiciary. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.