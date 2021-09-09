A football fan has been sentenced for making a racist remark about England players.

On Wednesday, a football fan in the United Kingdom was sentenced to a suspended prison sentence for making racist comments on social media, blaming three black players for England’s Euro 2020 final loss to Italy.

After Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, and Javier Sancho failed penalties in a shootout, Scott McCluskey, 43, from Runcorn, northwest England, sent an insulting Facebook message to them.

He guilty to a single charge of delivering an insulting or abusive message via a public communication network at Warrington Magistrates Court, saying he was “very ashamed” of his actions.

He was sentenced to a 14-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete 30 days of Probation Service-supervised racism and diversity rehabilitation work.

“This sort of online abuse appears to have gotten some sort of traction in our culture, and it is totally unacceptable,” District Judge Nicholas Sanders told McCluskey.

“It is something that has the potential to bring significant harm not only to individuals like the three footballers in question, but to society as a whole.”

Former footballer Anton Ferdinand called for social media corporations to take quick action to stop racist harassment, saying that online hatred might be fatal.

The ex-West Ham defender, 36, warned British legislators about social media’s addictive nature during a hearing on a government initiative to strengthen internet safety regulations.

In testimony to a legislative committee, he stated that this causes a “mental health issue of not being able to escape it.”

“What I’m concerned about is what the social media corporations are waiting for. Is it possible that they’re waiting for a high-profile footballer or a member of their family to commit suicide?”

“Is that what they’re expecting?” Because it’s too late if they’re waiting for that,” he added, accusing businesses of talking a nice game but failing to act.

During England’s 4-0 World Cup qualifying triumph over Hungary in Budapest last week, both Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham were subjected to monkey chants.

Following a police inquiry concerning messages directed at some of England’s black players following the Euro final defeat in July, McCluskey was arrested.

In August, the UK Football Policing Unit announced that it had discovered 207 possibly criminal posts, 123 of which were posted from accounts outside the United Kingdom.

Ferdinand got involved in a racist spat with Chelsea’s John Terry while at QPR in 2011.

Terry was found not guilty in court but was given a four-match suspension by the Football Association.

