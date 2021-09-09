A fire at the Covid Hospital in North Macedonia has killed ten people.

Authorities say ten people died in a fire at a hospital in North Macedonia that was treating coronavirus patients on Wednesday evening.

According to Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, the fire started after an explosion in a Covid-19 clinic in Tetovo, which is located in the northwest of the Balkan country.

On Twitter, Zaev wrote, “A great tragedy has occurred in the Tetovo Covid-19 centre.” “A fire was started by an explosion. Although the fire was put out, many lives were lost.”

According to Health Minister Venko Filipce, at least ten individuals perished as a result of the incident.

He expressed his “deep sympathies” to the victims’ families on Twitter, saying, “At this time, ten persons have been confirmed to have perished, but that number could climb.”

The fire broke out as the former Yugoslav nation celebrated its 30th anniversary of independence, which included a military parade in the capital, Skopje.

Investigators have arrived on the scene to try to figure out what caused the accident.

At roughly 1900 GMT, fire crews were sent to the scene, and it took around 45 minutes to put out the fire.

The hospital in Tetovo, which has a population of roughly 50,000 people, just developed the modular Covid unit last year to care for coronavirus patients.

“The fire was large because the hospital is modular and there was plastic,” said Saso Trajcevski, deputy fire chief of Tetovo.

“While putting out the fires, we took out victims.”

Several people were hurt and sent to hospitals in the capital.

“The fight for life continues, and all services are doing everything they can to save people,” Zaev stated, extending “deep condolences to the families and loved ones of those who have died.”

“I wish the injured person a speedy recovery.”

North Macedonia has a population of roughly two million people and poor healthcare.

It has recently reported an increase in coronavirus infections, with a daily mortality toll of around 30. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has lost more than 6,100 people.

Explosions and fires have occurred at Covid-19 hospitals in different nations.

Hundreds of people were murdered in Iraq after oxygen cylinders exploded in April and July, causing flames.