A federal judge in the United States has ruled that Trump’s Capitol attack records can be released to Congress.

Despite the ex-efforts president’s to keep the documents hidden, a US court on Tuesday ordered that White House records that could link him in the January 6 attack on the Capitol be handed to a Congressional committee.

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 riots, in which hundreds of Trump supporters forced a shutdown of Congress and postponed a joint session to announce that Joe Biden had won the November 2020 election and would become president, has requested the materials.

Trump filed a motion for a stay to prevent the documents from being released, claiming that as a former president, he had executive privilege to keep the conversations and visitor logs from that day under seal.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan refused Trump’s request in a 39-page opinion obtained by numerous US media sites, noting that it was in the public’s interest to hand over the records, which Biden had already approved.

Chutkan said that Trump’s “statement that he can overturn the express desire of the executive branch appears to be based on the concept that his executive power ‘exists in eternity.” “However, presidents aren’t kings, and Plaintiff isn’t one.” “The public interest rests in authorizing — not enjoining — the combined will of the legislative and executive branches to analyze the circumstances that led up to and transpired on January 6, and to consider legislation to prevent similar events from ever occurring again,” the opinion stated.

According to a court order revealed in October, Trump intended to block documents such as records from his top aides and memoranda to his press secretary.

The records of his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, his former senior advisor Stephen Miller, and his former deputy counsel Patrick Philbin are among the more than 770 pages.

Trump had also sought to keep the White House Daily Diary, a record of his activities, trips, briefings, and phone calls, from being made public.

Memos to Trump’s former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, a handwritten note on the events of January 6, and a draft transcript of his speech at the “Save America” rally, which before the attack, are among the papers Trump does not want Congress to read.

Trump promptly filed paperwork for an appeal, according to many US media agencies.

"Pres. Trump remains committed to defending the Constitution and the Office of the Presidency, and will be," Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich stated on Twitter.