A Facebook whistleblower warns US legislators about a regulatory stalemate.

A Facebook whistleblower warns lawmakers in the United States of a regulatory impasse.

On Wednesday, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen cautioned a US Congress panel not to get caught down in lengthy deliberations on social media legislation, which have long been hampered by political wrangling.

Haugen’s publication of internal business records sparked outrage, catastrophic press headlines, and vows from elected authorities to finally act against the platforms — but no new restrictions have yet been implemented.

“Facebook wants you to have analysis paralysis, to get locked on false choices and not act here,” Haugen said at a US House of Representatives hearing on Big Tech accountability.

“Facebook wants you to get caught up in a long, drawn-out debate about the merits of various legislative approaches. Please don’t fall into that trap.” She reiterated this in her written testimony.

According to a series of articles based on the leaked documents, Facebook executives were aware that their services had the potential to harm some of their billions of users, but they chose growth before safety.

The social media behemoth has pushed back forcefully against accusations that it was selectively exploiting its research to paint a negative picture of its operations.

In a statement, Meta stated, “What we need is a set of updated internet regulations authorized by Congress that corporations should observe.” “This is why, for over three years, we’ve been advocating for it.” Politicians in the United States have proposed new or updated legislation in the wake of the scandal, but efforts to regulate social media in the United States have typically lagged behind technology improvements and been hampered by ideological divisions.

Republicans commonly claim that platform speech limits stifle conservative viewpoints, while Democrats fear the dangers of online misinformation.

Republican Representative Jeff Duncan highlighted the partisan split on the topic of social media speech limits, stating that businesses have already gone too far.

He remarked, “Social media platforms need to check themselves and realize they aren’t gods.” “In the last few years, we’ve seen an unprecedented onslaught of Big Brother tech on conservative beliefs.”