A Facebook whistleblower wants the company to be regulated.

A Facebook whistleblower will testify in front of US legislators on Tuesday, urging the social media giant to be regulated after an outage that harmed potentially billions of users and underlined the world’s reliance on its services.

Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee, is scheduled to testify on Capitol Hill after leaking reams of internal material to authorities and the Wall Street Journal, detailing how the company knew its services were potentially hazardous to young people’s mental health.

According to tracker Downdetector, she will testify before lawmakers less than a day after Facebook, its photo-sharing platform Instagram, and messaging service WhatsApp went offline for about seven hours, affecting “billions of users.”

Haugen calls for regulation of the heavily monitored company that is intertwined into the daily lives of so many people in extracts of her testimony leaked to US media.

“When we discovered that cigarette firms were concealing the harms they were causing, the government acted. The government acted when it was shown that cars were safer with seatbelts, according to the passages. “I beg you to do the same here,” says the narrator.

Facebook has fought back hard against the uproar over its methods and their impact, but this isn’t the first time the Silicon Valley behemoth has faced trouble.

For years, US politicians have promised to regulate Facebook and other social media platforms in response to complaints that the internet companies violate privacy, serve as a platform for hazardous misinformation, and harm the well-being of young people.

After years of harsh condemnation of social media and no big legal changes, some experts were pessimistic that anything would change.

Mark Hass, an Arizona State University professor, told AFP, “It’s going to have to come down to the platforms, feeling pressure from their users, feeling pressure from their employees.”

Haugen, a 37-year-old data scientist from Iowa, has worked for Google and Pinterest, but she told CBS television show “60 Minutes” on Sunday that Facebook was “significantly worse” than anything she had seen previously.

Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of policy and global affairs, angrily denied that its platforms are “poison” for minors, only days after a dramatic, hours-long congressional session in which US lawmakers grilled the firm on its influence on young users’ mental health.

Although Facebook has not commented on the source of Monday’s outage, cyber security specialists have discovered indicators that network channels leading to the social media giant have been affected.

“Earlier this morning, Facebook removed the map depicting the world’s. Brief News from Washington Newsday.