A destitute ‘Heir’ of India’s Emperors demands to live in the royal palace.

A beggarly Indian woman claims to be the heir of the Mughal dynasty that constructed the Taj Mahal and has requested possession of the majestic palace where the Mughal kings once resided.

Sultana Begum survives on a little pension in a small two-room home tucked amid a slum on the outskirts of Kolkata.

Records of her marriage to Mirza Mohammad Bedar Bakht, purportedly the great-grandson of India’s last Mughal ruler, are among her meager assets.

She struggled to survive after his death in 1980, and she has spent the last decade petitioning authorities to recognize her royal title and reward her appropriately.

“Can you believe a descendant of the monarchs who created the Taj Mahal today lives in abject poverty?” the 68-year-old asked AFP.

Begum has filed a court action claiming ownership of the towering 17th-century Red Fort in New Delhi, a huge and pockmarked stronghold that was once the seat of Mughal rule.

“I’m hoping the government would absolutely provide me with justice,” she expressed her hope. “Anything that belongs to someone should be restored to them.” Her assertion that her late husband’s genealogy can be traced back to Bahadur Shah Zafar, the last monarch to reign, is backed up by sympathetic campaigners.

After the conquest of India by the commercial endeavor of British merchants known as the East India Company, the Mughal empire had shrunk to the capital’s bounds by the time of Zafar’s coronation in 1837.

Mutinous warriors declared the now frail 82-year-old as the commander of their insurgency two decades later, in what is now known as India’s first battle of independence.

The emperor, who preferred writing poetry to fighting, was a reluctant leader who realized the insurrection was doomed.

Despite the royal family’s capitulation, British forces approached Delhi within a month and mercilessly crushed the mutiny, murdering all ten of Zafar’s surviving sons.

Zafar was banished to Myanmar, where he died impoverished in captivity five years later, traveling in a bullock wagon under surveillance.

Many of the Red Fort’s structures were razed in the years following the insurrection, and the complex fell into disrepair before being renovated by colonial authorities at the turn of the century.

Since then, it has become a powerful symbol of independence from British domination.

On the first day of independence in August 1947, India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, hoisted the national flag from the fort's main entrance, a solemn rite that is now performed annually.