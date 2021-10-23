A Cuban street protester has been sentenced to ten years in prison, according to his family and an NGO.

A court in San Jose de las Lajas, 35 kilometers (20 miles) outside Havana, handed down the sentence against Roberto Perez Fonseca, 38.

Thousands of Cubans flocked to the streets on July 11 and 12 to protest terrible living circumstances and government brutality, chanting “freedom” and “we are hungry.”

As security forces pushed down on the gatherings, which had no precedence since the Cuban revolution of 1959, at least one person was killed and others were injured.

According to the Miami-based human rights organization Cubalex, some 1,130 people were arrested, and more than half of them are still in prison.

Perez Fonseca was found guilty of contempt, public disorder, and encouragement to commit a crime by the court.

After Perez Fonseca’s family was notified this week, AFP obtained a copy of the October 6 judgment.

A single witness, Jorge Luis Garcia Montero, a municipal police officer in San Jose de las Lajas, testified in front of three judges. Two witnesses who wished to testify for the defense, a relative and a friend of Perez Fonseca, were banned from doing so because they were biased.

According to the police officer, Perez Fonseca incited others to throw rocks and bottles on the day of the protests. According to the sentence record, the defendant flung a rock that struck him in the wrist and another that struck a police car.

On July 16, Perez Fonseca, a father of two, was arrested at his mother’s house.

The penalty is “excessive” and “violates the guarantees of due process,” according to Cubalex’s Laritza Diversent.

She said the sentence, which was the harshest ever imposed for taking part in the July protests, appeared to be meant to scare people away from participating in future events.

On November 15, a new protest gathering has been scheduled. It has been outlawed by the government, with participants facing criminal charges if they participate.

The Cuban government claims the July demonstrations were part of a US-backed plan to destabilize the Havana administration.

Liset Fonseca, Perez Fonseca's mother, believes the underlying reason for her son's lengthy prison sentence is because during the protest, he tore up a photo of communist idol Fidel Castro and defied the authorities.