A Cuban opposition group has condemned “repression” and called for protests.

On Tuesday, the Cuban opposition group Archipelago denounced the government’s “repression” of a scheduled protest and urged its members to continue protesting for another ten days.

On Monday, a planned protest was prevented after opposition leaders were arrested and security officers saturated the streets to prevent crowds from forming.

In a statement provided to AFP, Archipelago denounced “the extreme militarization of the streets, over 100 activists besieged, arbitrary detentions, forced disappearances, rejection, violence, threats, pressure, and hate speech.”

“The revival of repression against civilians and peaceful protestors is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Archipelago stated.

The group, which has 30,000 members inside and outside Cuba, has called on demonstrators to keep fighting until November 27 by wearing white, carrying white roses, making personal videos, and banging pots and pans at night.

Last year, on this date, more than 300 young artists protested outside the culture ministry, demanding freedom of speech.

Manuel Cuesta Morua, 58, the leader of the Ladies in White rights campaign Berta Soler, and her husband Angel Moya, a former political prisoner, were among those seized on Monday.

Another government opponent, Guillermo Farinas, has been jailed since Friday, while security officers reportedly confined a number of protest organizers and independent journalists to their houses on Monday, cutting off their access to the internet.

Yunior Garcia, the creator of Archipelago, is in police arrest after being prevented from staging a one-man weekend protest.

Reporters have been unable to reach him as of Tuesday, and he has not commented on social media.

Archipelago has pledged to continue its fight to “liberate all political prisoners” and to defend freedom of expression and assembly.

After being energized by unprecedented countrywide spontaneous demonstrations that erupted in July, the opposition group planned Monday’s event.

These were sparked by rising resentment over economic hardship and demands for “liberty,” but a security crackdown resulted in one death, dozens of injuries, and 1,270 arrests in a society where public outrage is rare and dangerous.

According to the rights organization Cubalex, more than 650 people are still imprisoned.