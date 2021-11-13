A Cuban opposition figure has been arrested ahead of a protest that has been banned.

Guillermo Farinas, a Cuban dissident, journalist, and human rights activist, was arrested on Friday, according to his mother, three days before opposition members intend to stage a protest that the government has outlawed.

“He was apprehended today.” Farina’s mother, Alicia Hernandez, claimed they abducted him at 2:10 p.m.

Her son is taking medicines for a urinary tract infection, she claimed.

“He was taken to the Arnaldo Milian Castro Hospital by an ambulance and two police patrols,” Hernandez said.

“They told me that a prosecutor will come to see him tomorrow to charge him, but we don’t know for what.”

Farinas, 59, is a trained psychologist who has worked as a freelance journalist and a human rights activist. He was awarded the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought by the European Parliament in 2010.

Farinas has gone on 23 hunger strikes to protest the Cuban regime in the last 20 years, causing serious health problems.

He is a member of Cuba’s Patriotic Union, the country’s most active political opposition organisation.

Farinas’ arrest comes only days before a scheduled opposition-led march demanding the release of political prisoners in Cuba on Monday.

The island’s communist government has outlawed the gathering, but organizers plan to go ahead with it anyhow.

Protest organizers are accused by government officials of being funded by Washington and attempting to bring about regime change.

In the face of “an imperial policy (of the United States) to try to undermine the revolution,” President Miguel Diaz-Canel claimed his followers were “ready to defend the revolution.”

“We are calm, confident in ourselves, but vigilant and alert, and we are also prepared to defend the revolution, to fight any interventionist action against our country,” Diaz-Canel said on Friday.

“We are a revolution that is open to discourse and debate,” he continued, “but we are also a society that is closed to coercion, blackmail, and outside meddling.”

Officials in Cuba, who deny that political prisoners exist in the country, regard the opposition as illegitimate and claim that it is supported by the US.

In July, Cuba was shaken by unprecedented public protests around the country, with people yelling “freedom” and “we are starving.”

One person was killed, others were injured, and 1,175 people were arrested as a result of the protests. According to the human rights organization Cubalex, half of the people are still imprisoned.

Yunior Garcia, the march’s principal organizer, said on Friday that authorities had warned him that if he went ahead with preparations to march alone one day early, he would be detained.

"They even told me what they were going to do."