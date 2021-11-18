A Cuban dissident claims that the opposition’s flight to Spain is a “blow.”

Yunior Garcia, a leading Cuban protest leader, admitted on Thursday that his flight to Spain in response to pressure from the island’s government was a “sad blow” to the opposition movement.

Garcia, who arrived in Madrid on a vacation visa with his wife Dayana Prieto on Wednesday, said he had no intention of seeking refuge in Spain and that he fled Cuba because he was facing a “living death.”

The 39-year-old actor and dramatist is the founder of Archipelago, an online discussion group that called for protests in Cuba on Monday, but the Cuban authorities prohibited them.

When asked about fellow Cuban dissidents’ dismay over his hasty departure, he told a news conference in Madrid, “I understand that it was a severe blow.”

“Perhaps for not having had the fortitude to transform myself to stone or become a bronze statue,” he concluded, “I will someday forgive myself.”

“Perhaps I beg forgiveness for being human, for caring about my wife and my life, and for escaping what was very certainly going to be a living death in Cuba.”

After Archipelago told the authorities of the planned march, Garcia has been the object of a weeks-long campaign in Cuban state media and pro-government blogs to defame him.

On Sunday, he attempted to march alone but was prohibited from doing so after police and government supporters surrounded his flat.

People on the roof unfurled a giant Cuban flag to cover the window when he sought to communicate with journalists and others by putting a white rose at his window.

Garcia told a news conference in Madrid that the dictatorship and its allies had “harassed” his entire family, with his wife being informed she would lose her teaching job and two decapitated pigeons left outside their home.

“It was coordinated by state security forces” to intimidate us, he said, adding that he and his wife intend to return to Cuba once their lives are no longer “in danger.”

“I’m confident the regime’s strategy was to keep me locked up at home…completely silenced…the only thing I have is my voice, and I couldn’t stay silent.” Someone has to say something about what’s going on in Cuba.” Spanish Minister for the Presidency Felix Bolanos stated in an interview with Onda Cero radio that Madrid had assisted Garcia “with papers” to ease his flight to Spain, but did not elaborate.

