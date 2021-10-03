A copper mine in Siberia aspires to become a global energy hub.

In 1949, a Soviet expedition in Siberia was searching for uranium to fuel the country’s nuclear weapons when it discovered a massive copper deposit.

A mining complex in Russia’s Far East, located between Lake Baikal and the Pacific Ocean, is set to begin operations next year after more than 70 years.

Copper is critical to the globe’s energy transition away from carbon, therefore it’s hoped to be a windfall for Russia and the rest of the world.

Valery Kazikayev, chairman of Udokan Copper, the business constructing the site, said, “The long-awaited project is a long-awaited event in the life of the Far East and the entire mining industry of Russia and the world.”

Kazikayev, who travels from Moscow to the mine twice a month by plane, took AFP journalists on a tour in late September.

The heavy snow covering the mine, which is at an altitude of 2,000 meters (6,500 feet), reveals the difficulty of making it operational.

Kazikayev, 66, said at the site, where building began in 2019, that the Soviet Union was unable to develop these deposits.

The mine is situated in a seismic zone as well as on permafrost, which is permanently frozen ground. In the winter, temperatures can dip below – 60 degrees Celsius (minus 76 degrees Fahrenheit).

According to Kazikayev, these characteristics make developing the site “challenging,” and as a result, “building is quite expensive.”

Copper ore harvesting has begun, and employees are busily detonating explosives to break up permafrost so that mining may begin.

The mine, which is located 6,500 kilometers (4,000 miles) east of Moscow and holds more than 26 million tonnes of copper, claims to be Russia’s largest undeveloped resource and the world’s third largest.

Udokan Copper, which bought the license in 2008 and is owned by billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s USM holding firm, raised over $3 billion (2.5 billion euros) from Russian banks to build the project.

The corporation also took advantage of special treatment accorded to Russia’s Far East, a neglected and secluded region.

The significant investment is likely to pay off.

Copper, called the “new black gold,” has rocketed to record highs this year and shows no signs of slowing down.

According to Yulia Buchneva, an analyst at Fitch Ratings in Moscow, “over the next 15 years, copper demand will climb by 30%” as the “green economy” expands.

She explained that copper is important in renewable energy and green technologies. Brief News from Washington Newsday.