A coal mine accident in Siberia has killed fourteen people and left many more missing.

According to regional authorities, at least 11 workers and three rescuers killed and scores were missing after an accident in which a Siberian coal mine filled with smoke.

Due to the potential of an explosion at the Listvyazhnaya mine later in the day, rescuers were obliged to call off the search for the missing.

In the early hours of Thursday, the mine near the town of Belovo in the Kemerovo mining district filled with smoke, trapping 285 people within.

The majority of individuals were able to flee, but 11 people died and another 35 were reported missing, according to local governor Sergei Tsivilev.

“We know the identities of 35 persons who are presently underground; their position has not been determined,” Tsivilev stated on television.

He went on to say, “Eleven people have died.”

Three rescue personnel died and three others went missing during the search operation, regional authorities confirmed later Thursday.

“Three rescuers have been discovered dead, and their remains are being hauled to the surface,” a regional official told AFP.

The official, who did not want to be identified, believes the missing 35 miners are unlikely to have survived.

Residents of Gramoteino, a nearby village, gathered earlier in the day in the snow and sub-zero temperatures outside the facility’s entrance, which was cordoned off by a boom gate, as ambulances passed in and out.

There was no panic, but the audience was anxious, and journalists were not allowed to speak to them.

“This is a great tragedy,” President Vladimir Putin remarked in Sochi after meeting with Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic.

“Unfortunately, things aren’t getting any better. Rescuers are also in peril.” Smoke swept across the mine about 8:35 a.m. local time (0135 GMT), according to local investigators, and “a number of workers experienced smoke poisoning.”

The Investigative Committee, which looks into serious cases, has launched a criminal investigation into alleged safety violations that resulted in deaths.

In a video posted to Telegram, Tsivilev stated that the stranded miners had “no communication” and that a search expedition had been begun.

He later explained that the operation had to be canceled due to a dangerous methane concentration in the mine and the “high possibility of an explosion.”

“As soon as the gas concentration falls to a safe level, work will resume,” Tsivilev added.

Regional authorities reported that about 40 people were sent to the hospital.

Beginning Friday, the governor has proclaimed a three-day period of mourning in the region.

In 1956, the Listvyazhnaya mine was established. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.