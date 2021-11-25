A coal mine accident in Siberia has killed eleven people and left many more missing.

Officials say an accident at a Russian coal mine in Siberia on Thursday killed at least 11 people and left scores more unaccounted underground.

When the disaster happened, there were 285 people inside the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo district near the town of Belovo, local governor Sergei Tsivilev stated on Telegram.

The cause of the catastrophe at the mine, where a methane explosion killed 13 employees in 2004, has yet to be determined.

Tsivilev stated in a post on the local government’s website that at least 11 individuals died in the catastrophe on Thursday and that 46 people remained underground.

In a Telegram video, he stated that there was “no communication” with the underground population.

“There is no substantial smoke,” Tsivilev said, adding that the mine’s ventilation systems were operational.

He added the others within the mine had been evacuated to safety and that 43 people had been taken to the hospital with injuries, some of which were life-threatening.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, told reporters President Vladimir Putin “extends his heartfelt condolences” to the bereaved families.

Smoke began to spread throughout the mine at 8:35 a.m. local time (0135 GMT) on Thursday, according to local investigators.

“A number of workers got smoke poisoning,” they added, based on preliminary evidence.

Rescuers and investigators were seen working at the area in the snow and sub-zero conditions, according to Russian state media.

Alexander Chupriyan, the interim head of the Emergencies Ministry, said he will be in Kemerovo on Thursday.

The Liztvyazhnaya mine, located in Kemerovo, was established in 1956 and is owned by the SDS-Ugol business.

According to Russian media reports, a second explosion at the mine killed five people in 1981, in addition to the 2004 incident.

Poor safety regulations, a lack of control of working conditions, and outdated Soviet-era equipment are all factors that contribute to mining accidents in Russia and the former Soviet Union.

In one of the deadliest recent incidents, an illegal dam at a gold mine in Siberia burst in October 2019, killing 17 people.

Three employees were killed in an accident at a Norilsk Nickel mine in the Arctic in the same month. Norilsk Nickel is the world’s largest nickel and palladium producer.

A flood flooded through a Siberian diamond mine operated by Russia’s Alrosa, one of the world’s biggest producers of rough diamonds, in August 2017, leaving eight people missing.

Alrosa announced the end of the project after around three weeks. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.