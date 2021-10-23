A cluster of Quebec data centers is powered by cheap, abundant renewable energy.

Quebec is seeing an influx of tech titans setting up power-hungry data centers, thanks to enormous supplies of cheap and renewable electricity provided primarily by hydro dams.

The demand for cloud services has pushed the number of data centers worldwide to an all-time high, with fifty now operating in Quebec, compared to just 39 two years ago.

Multinational corporations such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, and IBM own many of them.

In comparison to its competitors, Quebec’s capacity is still limited: Data Center Alley in Ashburn, Virginia, handles 70% of all worldwide internet traffic, while the Ile-de-France region around Paris has 120 data centers.

However, the Canadian province is trying to attract more businesses in this field.

“We’ve seen new players enter, and very important players,” said Stephane Paquet, CEO of Montreal International, the agency in charge of the country’s third largest city’ economic development.

Google is expanding its presence in Quebec by purchasing 60 hectares (150 acres) of land on which to build its first local data center for Can$735 million (US$600 million). Microsoft has purchased land in Quebec City as part of its expansion plans.

In 2012, OVHcloud, a French cloud computing pioneer, opened one of its 32 data centers in Quebec.

Thousands of servers are stacked row after row inside a disused aluminum foundry in a Montreal suburb, connected by a tangle of wires. A sensory overload is created by a deafening hum and nonstop blinking red and green lights.

“Our goal was to establish ourselves on the American continent, and Quebec served as a natural entry point, as well as a never-ending source of renewable energy.” This isn’t the sole reason, but it was a key factor in our choice,” OVHcloud vice-president for the Americas Estelle Azemard told AFP.

Its 10,000 square meter (105,000 square foot) complex lies beside a hydroelectric dam in Beauharnois, a few dozen kilometers from Montreal’s downtown.

The company has created a method of cooling its servers with water, eliminating the need for more expensive air conditioning.

“Our business model is built around the environment,” Azemard remarked.

Quebec’s low-cost electricity, at Can$0.05 per kilowatt hour, is much cheaper than in Europe or the United States, providing a compelling financial case for relocating.

“Our tariffs are among the most competitive in the world,” said Cendrix Bouchard, a spokeswoman for Hydro-Quebec, the province’s public utility that oversees power generation, transmission, and distribution.

"Companies come here because it's inexpensive," says the narrator.