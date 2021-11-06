A Chinese intelligence agent has been found guilty of economic espionage by a US court.

According to the Justice Department, a Chinese intelligence officer was convicted of economic espionage in a US federal court on Friday in an alleged state-backed campaign to steal technology from US and French aerospace industries.

Xu Yanjun, a member of the Ministry of State Security’s Jiangsu Province Foreign Intelligence Office, was found guilty in a Cincinnati court on two counts of conspiring and attempting to commit economic espionage, as well as three counts of trade secret theft.

The counts of economic espionage have a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail and a fine of up to $5 million, while the other charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Xu was one of 11 Chinese nationals named in October 2018 indictments, including two intelligence officers, for their roles in a five-year scheme to steal technology from Cincinnati-based GE Aviation, one of the world’s leading aircraft engine manufacturers, and France’s Safran Group, which was collaborating with GE on engine development.

“To benefit the Chinese state, Xu attempted to steal technology relating to GE Aviation’s proprietary composite aviation engine fan, which no other firm in the world has been able to reproduce,” the Justice Department said in a statement.

Xu “discovered professionals who worked for the companies and recruited them to fly to China,” according to the statement.

He was apprehended in Belgium in April 2018, when he had reportedly been brought in as part of a counter-intelligence operation; he had planned to see a GE employee covertly while on the trip.

In October 2018, he was extradited to the United States to stand trial.

The two Jiangsu security officials, who appear to have operated under Xu, six hackers, and two employees of the French firm were listed as accomplices in the operation in the 2018 charges.

None of the ten people have been apprehended.

The indictments outlined efforts to break into target computers and take data from engines and parts using malware and phishing techniques.

A Chinese state-owned aerospace company was attempting to construct an engine similar to GE’s for use in Chinese-made aircraft, according to the Justice Department at the time.

Following Xu’s detention, China claimed that the US was “creating something out of thin air.”