A Chinese father prepares medicine for his dying son.

Haoyang, two, has just months to live, but the sole medicine that can heal him with his unusual genetic ailment is unavailable in China, and owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, he is unable to travel for treatment.

Instead, Xu Wei, the boy’s desperate father, has set up a home laboratory to create a cure for him.

“I didn’t have time to consider whether I should do it or not.” The 30-year-old told AFP from his DIY lab in a high-rise apartment complex in southwestern Kunming that “it had to be done.”

Haoyang has Menkes Syndrome, a hereditary condition that affects how copper is handled in the body, which is essential for brain and nervous system development.

Sufferers rarely live to be three years old.

But Xu, who only has a high school diploma and managed a small online business before his son’s illness, is determined to give him a fighting shot.

He held Haoyang in his lap and gave him honey mixed in water, saying, “Even if he can’t move or speak, he has a soul and feels feelings.”

He began researching and teaching himself medicines after learning that the ailment was incurable and that the only medication that could assist ease symptoms was not accessible in China.

“My family and friends were against it.” “They told me it was impossible,” he recalls.

Despite the fact that most online documents about Menkes Syndrome were written in English, Xu employed translation software to decipher them before establishing a home lab in his father’s gym.

He built up the apparatus to make copper histadine himself after learning that it could assist. He mixed copper chloride dihydrate with histidine, sodium hydroxide, and water.

Xu now gives Haoyang a daily dose of homemade medicine, which replenishes the child’s copper levels.

Two weeks after starting the medication, the amateur scientist reports that a couple of the blood tests returned to normal.

The toddler is unable to communicate, yet when his father runs a caressing hand over his head, he smiles.

His wife, who did not want to be identified, looks after their five-year-old kid in a different section of town.

According to the organization Rare Diseases, Menkes Syndrome is more common in males than in girls, and one in 100,000 babies worldwide is born with the disorder.

According to the organization Rare Diseases, Menkes Syndrome is more common in males than in girls, and one in 100,000 babies worldwide is born with the disorder.

Although there is little information or data available, Xu claims that pharmaceutical corporations aren't interested since the medication "doesn't have financial value and its."