A Chinese court has upheld a Canadian’s death sentence in a drug case.

On Tuesday, a Chinese court affirmed a Canadian citizen’s death sentence for drug smuggling, in one of a number of continuing cases that has strained relations between Ottawa and Beijing.

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was originally sentenced to 15 years in prison in late 2018, but after a developing diplomatic crisis between Ottawa and Beijing erupted, his sentence was altered to the death penalty just months later.

The judgement and imprisonment were maintained by the Liaoning Province Higher People’s Court, according to a statement.

It stated that “the facts discovered in the first trial were clear, the evidence was reliable and sufficient, the conviction was accurate, the penalty was appropriate, and the trial methods were legal.”

The verdict was slammed by Canada’s ambassador to China.

Dominic Barton told reporters, “We condemn the sentence in the strongest possible terms and demand on China to grant Robert mercy.”

“We have consistently stated our strong disagreement to China’s brutal and barbaric punishment, and we will continue to do so,” said Barton, who was present at the appeal hearing in Shenyang, China’s northeastern metropolis.

After Canada detained Meng Wanzhou, a key executive of Chinese telecoms company Huawei, on a US warrant in December 2018, relations between the two countries deteriorated.

China immediately followed suit, detaining two more Canadian people on suspicion of spying, sparking additional condemnation from Ottawa.

In January 2019, China dramatically increased Schellenberg’s sentence to the death penalty, claiming that the original punishment was too lenient.

This prompted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to express “great concern,” claiming that China had “arbitrarily” sentenced Schellenberg to death.

According to Barton, a decision in the case of Michael Spavor, a businessman who was one of two Canadians arrested by China for espionage following Canada’s arrest of Meng, is likely on Wednesday.

Both Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig were prosecuted in March, but no verdict was ever announced.

Barton said he’d be in Dandong, China’s northernmost city, later Tuesday to meet with Michael Spavor.

He stated that the embassy has not received any information regarding Kovrig’s case.