A Chilean scientist wants to use bacteria that eat metal to clean up mining sites.

In just three days, starving bacteria capable of surviving in severe environments have managed to “eat” a nail.

A scientist in Chile is experimenting with “metal-eating” bacteria in the aim of cleaning up the country’s extremely polluting mining industry.

Nadac Reales, a 33-year-old biotechnologist in Antofagasta, an industrial town 1,100 kilometers north of Santiago, has been doing experiments with extremophiles, or organisms that exist in harsh settings.

Reales came up with the idea while still at university, while conducting studies at a mining company to improve copper extraction using microbes.

“I learned there were different demands in the mining industry,” she told AFP. “For example, what occurred with the metallic trash.”

Some metals, such as HGV truck hoppers that can store 50 tons of rock, can be recycled at smelting factories, but others, such as HGV truck hoppers, cannot and are frequently thrown in Chile’s Atacama desert, which is home to the majority of the country’s mining sector.

Chile is the world’s greatest copper producer, accounting for up to 15% of the country’s GDP and generating a considerable amount of mining waste that pollutes the environment.

Reales, who now owns her own company Rudanac Biotec, focused her study on Leptospirillum, an iron-oxidizing bacteria.

She got the germs from the Tatio geysers in Antofagasta, which are 4,200 meters above sea level and 350 kilometers away.

She explained that the bacteria “live in an acidic environment that is virtually unaffected by rather high concentrations of most metals.”

“It took the germs two months to destroy a nail at first.”

When they were hungry, though, they had to adapt and find a means to feed themselves.

The upshot of two years of testing was a significant rise in the speed with which the bacteria “ate,” with a nail being devoured in only three days.

“Chemical and microbiological testing,” according to Reales, have shown that the germs are neither dangerous to humans or the environment.

Drina Vejar, a microbiologist who is part of a four-person team working with Reales, said, “We’ve always seen a lot of potential in this initiative that has already passed an important test in the laboratory.”

“It’s critical at this moment when we need to plan for a more sustainable future, especially in all these cities with so many polluting industries,” says the author.

The discovery has piqued the interest of mining corporations, but while Rudanac Biotec previously benefited from a governmental subsidy for start-ups, the company now requires funding to advance to the next level of studies.

Reales claims she requires funds to test whether her strategy will work.