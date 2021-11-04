A Child Fossil Discovered in South Africa Provides New Evidence For Enigmatic Hominids.

Scientists discovered part of a hominid child’s skull 250,000 years ago in a South African cave, which was reportedly left on an alcove by fellow members of her species.

The recent discovery adds to the mystery surrounding Homo naledi, a Stone Age hominid species discovered less than a decade ago in the Cradle of Humankind, which was named for the amazing fossils unearthed there.

“The true mystery about this child is how she discovered where she was,” said Lee Berger, the project’s lead scientist.

“Something incredible happened 200,000-300,000 years ago in this cave.”

Despite the fact that the youngster is referred to as “her,” the researchers have yet to identify whether it was a boy or a girl.

Children’s bones are too small and fragile to survive over eons, thus researchers rarely locate fossilised remains of them.

When the child died, it was probably just four to six years old, with baby teeth still in place and adult teeth just beginning to emerge.

Scientists have pieced together fragmentary skeletons of more than two dozen individuals from around 2,000 fossils discovered in the caves.

The initial discovery, made in 2015, complicated our view of human evolution by revealing that Homo sapiens most likely coexisted with other hominin species, which include anatomically modern man.

The freshly discovered 28 skull parts and six teeth were discovered 12 meters (40 feet) deeper in the cave complex, through tiny openings that forced the researchers to squeeze between the rocky walls.

According to caver Mathabela Tsikoane, one portion of the passage required explorers to lie flat and crawl through with their hands held out ahead in a “Superman crawl,” before climbing over a ridge known as the Dragon’s Back.

“It’s very, very difficult for someone who doesn’t cave,” he remarked. “You literally have to force yourself through.” The investigators nicknamed the youngster Leti after a seTswana phrase “letimela,” which means “the lost one,” because of its remoteness from the other discovery. However, because Homo naledi were smaller than contemporary humans, the journey into the cave may have been much easier for them.

According to Tebego Makhubela, one of the project’s experts, their bodies appeared to be well adapted to climbing.

These are the first remains of a child. There were no more bones discovered, and the skull showed no signs of trauma consistent with a carnivore attack.

The site has been designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.