A Cambodian strongman will travel to Myanmar to meet with the Junta.

Hun Sen, Cambodia’s strongman, will visit Myanmar in January for talks, according to his spokesman, making him the first international leader to visit the country since the military seized power in a coup.

Since the generals deposed Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian administration in February, Myanmar has been in disarray and its economy has been paralyzed.

Hun Sen, who has controlled Cambodia with an iron fist for nearly three decades, committed on Monday to “operate with” Myanmar’s military regime, despite international pressure on the military.

Wunna Maung Lwin, Myanmar’s foreign minister, met with Hun Sen in Phnom Penh on Tuesday and formally issued the invitation.

The visit is slated for January 7 and 8, according to Eang Sophalleth, the Cambodian prime minister’s spokesman.

The offer comes as Cambodia tries to reintegrate Myanmar into the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) after the regional bloc’s humiliating rejection.

After refusing to let the bloc’s envoy meet Suu Kyi, ASEAN blocked junta commander Min Aung Hlaing from its October summit, in an unusual action for an organization known for its lack of clout.

Next year, Cambodia will take up ASEAN’s rotating chairmanship, and Hun Sen stated on Monday that Myanmar’s leader has the right to attend summits.

According to a local observer, the junta, which calls itself the State Administration Council, has been a worldwide pariah this year, with over 1,300 people slain and hundreds jailed in a violent crackdown on dissent.

Suu Kyi was sentenced to two years in prison on Monday for inciting violence against the military and violating coronavirus restrictions, sparking more international outrage.

Diplomatic pressure, on the other hand, has failed to sway the military leadership.

The army justified the coup by claiming electoral fraud in last year’s election, and Suu Kyi faces a slew of new allegations that, if proven, could land her in prison for decades.