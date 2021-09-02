A California law seeks to create toy aisles that are “gender neutral.”

According to proposed legislation in California’s legislature, gender-neutral toy aisles might become mandatory at department stores.

The bill does not prohibit separate places for girls and boys, but it does require that there be a spot where dolls and toy soldiers can sit side by side without being advised for one gender or the other.

According to California assembly member Evan Low, who drafted the bill, the requirements would also apply to pacifiers and feeding devices.

Low told AFP, “We need to stop stigmatizing youngsters and placing them in boxes by dictating what they should like based on obsolete gender norms.”

Low claimed the daughter of a lady who worked in his office motivated him to write the legislation.

“Britten asked her mother while shopping why certain items in a store were ‘off limits’ to her because she was a girl but were fine if she were a boy.”

Supporters of the law, which would only apply to department shops with more than 500 employees across the state, believe it will help to close a price gap that isn’t justified.

They point out that, even if the items are comparable, products targeted to females are frequently more expensive than those marketed to boys.

Opponents argue that the government has no business telling retailers how to display their products, and that clearly labeled things make it easier for overwhelmed parents to make decisions.

Before reaching Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk, the bill is expected to pass its final reading in the state’s lower house.

If passed, the regulation will commence in January 2024 and levy fines of $250 to $500 on stores that do not comply.

Gender awareness has risen in recent years across the west, particularly in the United Areas, where gender neutral restrooms are widespread in liberal states like California.

Conservatives, who believe gender is biologically determined, have reacted angrily, accusing governments and certain businesses of catering to a fad.

Many businesses, on the other hand, have continued to make adjustments to long-standing lineups.

Hasbro stated this year that the Mr Potato Head brand would be renamed “Potato Head” to “promote gender equality and inclusiveness.”

Target, which has nearly 2,000 locations across the country, said in 2015 that it would create gender-neutral rooms in some of its designated spaces for children and the house.