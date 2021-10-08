A ‘Breaking Humanitarian Crisis’ is brewing in northwest Nigeria.

When gunmen burst into Maryam Aliyu’s home in northwest Nigeria, she and her six children were fast asleep next to each other.

“All of a sudden, I was bathed in light.” “When I emerged from the mosquito net, there were four men holding AK-47s,” the 25-year-old stated.

“They brandished their weapons at my chest and ears and demanded that I hand over all I owned.”

For years, gangs of highly armed outlaws known as bandits have terrorized Africa’s most populous nation’s northwest and central states.

However, in recent months, violence has escalated, causing thousands of already vulnerable people like Aliyu to evacuate their homes in what relief agencies worry will turn into a humanitarian crisis.

Aliyu had only 400 naira ($1) when gunmen raided her hamlet of Danjiro in Sokoto state’s Goronyo district last month, like she did most days.

The balaclava-clad males grabbed her money and half a bag of rice.

“They even snatched the wrapper in which my children slept,” Aliyu added, tears streaming down her face.

“If they don’t kidnap you, they molest you, they steal what you have,” claimed Fatima Sal’Hatu, another local.

“They generally try to rape us,” the 35-year-old mother of five, who also survived an attack in Goronyo, claimed.

“We didn’t bring anything with us, not even our shoes.”

Both women are now housed in a crowded displaced persons camp about five kilometers (three miles) from their village.

According to UNICEF, over 1,600 individuals have arrived to the camp in recent weeks in severe need of food, protection, housing, and clothing.

“We send the kids out to acquire firewood to sell and buy food, but we don’t eat if we don’t sell any,” Sal’Hatu explained.

“Sometimes we go to bed without having eaten anything that day.”

She claimed that water was also inaccessible until a well was renovated by a non-profit organization.

“What we’re seeing in the northwest is a situation that will erupt in our faces soon,” said Maulid Walda, UNICEF’s field office chief.

Insecurity has exacerbated an already grim condition for people who are among Nigeria’s poorest and have the highest child and maternal death rates, according to Walda.

Despite this, the region receives far less attention than the country’s northeast, where jihadist organizations are fighting a 12-year battle that has forced two million people to flee their homes.

According to Walda, there is a “tendency from the international community to rush” to places where “the situation is more seductive.”

According to Walda, there is a "tendency from the international community to rush" to areas where "the situation is more seductive."