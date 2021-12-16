A Brazilian start-up takes the risk of delivering to Favelas.

Delivery workers for Brazilian start-up Favela Xpress go where established corporations won’t: the slums, clapping their hands, ringing bells, and yelling at the top of their lungs to identify the proper receiver.

The company began operations in April in Paraisopolis, the second-largest “favela” in Sao Paulo, a sprawling shantytown of 100,000 inhabitants with a maze of makeshift streets and no formal address system.

Orders from here are routinely rejected by corporate delivery providers, claiming safety concerns.

Givanildo Pereira, a local and entrepreneur, says it was time to “tear down the invisible walls that separate underprivileged neighborhoods from the urban fabric of our cities.”

For the first time, the service has allowed favela inhabitants to shop online from their homes, precisely as the coronavirus outbreak has made e-commerce more important than ever.

“There is a lot of unmet demand,” Pereira told AFP, “since (conventional delivery firms) consistently flagged Paraisopolis postal codes as a high-risk location.”

“When we deliver packages, we are also providing dignity and a sense of belonging to society to the people we serve. They have the same right as everyone else to receive an item at their home.” Favela Xpress collaborates with traditional delivery businesses to provide “last mile” service, picking up packages at a distribution center on the outskirts of the favela and delivering them to recipients’ doorsteps.

It is based on a map created by a network of Paraisopolis community leaders during the epidemic to aid in the distribution of food and other contributions to people, many of whom lost their jobs when the economy went into Covid-19 shutdown.

Pereira, who has lived in the favela since he was a youngster, made it a point to hire locals, relying on their understanding of the area, whose house numbers have no discernible order.

In the midst of the pandemic, the jobs came as a pleasant relief.

Imael Silva Maia, 28, organizes deliveries of the appliances, tech equipment, toys, and other products stacked within the Paraisopolis distribution center.

“I’m a tattoo artist by trade,” he continues, “but work dried up due to the pandemic.”

“I do a little bit of everything here: sorting, logistics, and so on. When necessary, I even make deliveries. Here, we’re improv gurus.” The company has become an overnight success, delivering 1,800 boxes every day and generating monthly sales of roughly 200,000 reais ($36,000).

It employs around 300 people, including both staff and freelance delivery workers.

It has spread from Paraisopolis to six other favelas, including Rocinha in Rio de Janeiro, which has approximately 26,000 residents and is Brazil’s largest favela.

Some of them. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.