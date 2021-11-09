A boat carrying a drowned American adventurer washes up on a Pacific atoll.

Angela Madsen’s boat washed ashore on a remote Marshall Islands atoll 16 months after she drowned while attempting to cross the Pacific on it.

Madsen’s body was discovered floating in the ocean 59 days after she embarked on a mission to become the first paraplegic to row solo from California to Hawaii.

However, the 60-year-custom-designed old’s boat, “Rowoflife,” was never found and drifted for more than a year in the ocean currents.

It washed up in late October on the shore of Mili Island, roughly 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Majuro, according to Marshall Islander Benjamin Chutaro.

Chutaro sent AFP photos of a boat with Madsen’s name and “Rowoflife” boldly printed on the side, as well as the adventurer’s boat’s signature jaws graphic on the bow.

Chutaro, who lives in Majuro but was visiting his home island of Mili when the discovery was made, said he discovered more evidence that it was Madsen’s yacht.

“Regrettably, much of the equipment was looted… The EPIRB (emergency beacon) with her NOAA (US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) identifying number was found “he stated

The yacht had been rigged with a slew of cameras in the hopes of making a film about the solo crossing of the Pacific.

On the sailboat, Chutaro stated he noticed four or five GoPro camera mounts but no cameras.

“I discovered that the GoPros had been stolen,” he explained.

“I couldn’t seem to find any of them. Hopefully, none of the video was lost.” When contacted Monday evening, US Ambassador to the Marshall Islands Roxanne Cabral and Deputy Commissioner Eric Jorbon of the Marshall Islands Police Department indicated they had not been alerted of the boat’s discovery but would look into it.

Madsen was a three-time Paralympian who competed in rowing, shot throw, and javelin before being paralyzed by botched spinal surgery in 1993.

Her accomplishments in rowing include crossing the Atlantic twice, circumnavigating the United Kingdom, and crossing the mid-Pacific from California to Hawaii.

All of this was accomplished with the help of others, and she died while attempting to travel solo across the mid-Pacific.

Madsen perished after entering the sea to repair some gear on her boat, according to sources, and relatives raised the alarm after not hearing from her.

Her body was discovered attached to the boat by a commercial vessel, which collected her remains but then left. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.