A Billion Covid Jabs are administered in India.

On Thursday, India sent out its billionth Covid-19 vaccination dosage, more than a year after a devastating rise in cases nearly drove the country’s health system to its knees.

According to the government, over three-quarters of adults in the 1.3 billion-strong country have had at least one vaccination, and approximately 30% are fully immunized.

Hundreds of millions of Indians under the age of 18 — over 40% of the population — have never had a single shot.

In April and May, India experienced a massive surge in cases, with over 400,000 infections and 4,000 fatalities per day, leaving many hospitals unable to cope and crematoriums overburdened.

Since then, the number of cases has dropped dramatically, with fewer than 20,000 infections per day, and most activities have returned to normal.

For the first time since the pandemic began, Mumbai, one of India’s many sprawling cities, recorded zero deaths in a single day.

The government was allegedly planning to commemorate the occasion by congratulating health workers, making special announcements at railway stations and airports, and lighting up monuments in national colors.

“Congratulations India!” tweeted Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. This is the product of Prime Minister Modi’s imaginative leadership.” Only China has handed out more shots, with the Chinese government claiming to have given out over 2.3 billion.

After a rocky start, India is now administering roughly eight million immunizations every day.

“I recall hearing people discussing whether coronavirus was real or not during the initial wave,” said Reham Ali, a 49-year-old cab driver in New Delhi who has had one injection.

“Now that people are aware of it, there is less hesitancy.” The second wave hit me like a ton of bricks.” Vaccine exports, which had been halted earlier this year, have tentatively resumed, with officials predicting that the “global pharmacy” will be back in full operation in 2022. For the first time in two years, most limits on activity have been relaxed, and people are celebrating India’s largest religious festival season — a critical period for the damaged economy.

This has prompted fears of a new wave of illnesses, as well as a renewed government effort to urge people to get their second doses.

According to media reports last week, an expert panel of India’s drug authority recommended that under-18s take the domestic Covaxin vaccine, which is one of seven Covid-19 vaccines approved in India.

