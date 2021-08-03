A Belarusian dissident was found hanged in a Ukrainian park, sparking a murder investigation.

Vitaly Shishov, a Belarusian dissident, was found hanged in a park near his home in Ukraine on Tuesday, prompting authorities to begin a murder investigation and sympathizers to accuse Alexander Lukashenko’s dictatorship of killing the activist who helped his compatriots flee repression.

Shishov, 26, was the director of the Belarusian House in Ukraine, a non-governmental organization that helped fellow Belarusians live in Ukraine and staged anti-regime protests.

On Monday morning, he went jogging in Kiev but did not return and could not be reached on his cellphone.

Since major protests erupted after last year’s elections, which the West regarded rigged, Belarus strongman Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, has been cracking down on any sort of dissent.

Many Belarusians have fled to Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania, which are all close neighbors.

“Vitaly Shishov, who went missing in Kiev yesterday, was found hanging in one of Kiev’s parks, not far from his home,” police said in a statement.

The UN has urged Ukraine’s government to launch a “thorough, objective, and effective investigation.”

“The situation (in Belarus) is certainly deteriorating,” UN human rights spokesperson Marta Hurtado told reporters in Geneva.

The incident occurred “during an appalling Belarusian crackdown on civil society,” according to the US embassy in Kiev, which also called on Ukraine to conduct a “full and thorough inquiry.”

A murder investigation has been launched, according to Ukrainian police.

The national police chief, Igor Klymenko, told reporters that authorities were looking into two primary leads: suicide and murder disguised as a suicide. According to him, the activist had scratches on his nose and body from a fall.

Several police cars and scores of cops, some carrying black bags, were seen at the area by an AFP correspondent.

On Tuesday evening, a crowd of several hundred protesters gathered outside the Belarusian embassy in Kiev, many of them waving white and red flags associated with the Belarusian opposition.

Shishov was allegedly assassinated by the Lukashenko regime, according to the Belarusian House in Ukraine.

“There is no question that this is a Chekist operation to assassinate a Belarusian who posed a genuine threat to the regime,” the NGO stated in a statement, referring to security agency personnel.

Shishov helped create the Belarusian House in Ukraine after joining anti-government protests in Belarus in the autumn of 2020.

Shishov had being tracked, according to the NGO, which had received numerous warnings about probable “provocations, including kidnapping and liquidation.”

Belarusian authorities have resorted to this tactic. Brief News from Washington Newsday.