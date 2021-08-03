A Belarusian activist has gone missing in Ukraine, according to an NGO.

According to his organization’s Telegram account, a Belarusian activist who runs an NGO that assists his compatriots fleeing repression in Belarus has vanished in Kiev.

The head of the Belarusian House in Ukraine, Vitali Shishov, went for a jog in Kiev on Monday morning but did not return and could not be reached on his cellphone, according to the organization.

Friends of Shishov stated he was followed by “strangers” while running recently, according to Vyasna, a human rights organization on Telegram.

According to Belarusian House, police and volunteers searched the area where he went running but were unable to find him.

Since major protests erupted after disputed elections last year, President Alexander Lukashenko’s dictatorship has cracked down on any form of opposition, driving many Belarusians to flee to neighboring Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania.

Since 1994, Lukashenko has ruled with an iron fist over the former Soviet country.

Shishov’s disappearance comes after Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian athlete, alleged she was forced to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics and was threatened with forced repatriation after criticizing her athletics association on social media.

The sprinter, who was given a humanitarian visa by Poland on Monday, said she feared being imprisoned if she returned to her homeland, where authorities have targeted the president’s critics, human rights advocates, and journalists.

Arseny Zdanevich, her husband, told AFP that he had escaped Belarus for Ukraine and hoped to join his wife “in the near future.”

Lukashenko and his son Viktor have been barred from competing in Olympic competitions due to athletes being singled out for their political beliefs.

In May, Lukashenko aroused international outcry when he dispatched a fighter jet to intercept a Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania in order to apprehend a dissident on board.