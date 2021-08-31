A Bangladeshi vaccine researcher has been awarded Asia’s Nobel Prize.

A Bangladeshi scientist who contributed to the development of a low-cost oral cholera vaccine, a Pakistani microfinance pioneer, and a Filipino fisherman were among the recipients of Asia’s Nobel Prize on Tuesday.

Firdausi Qadri, 70, was one of five people honored with the Ramon Magsaysay Award, named after a Filipino president who died in a plane crash, for her “untiring contributions to vaccine research” and “life-long devotion to the scientific profession.”

Working at the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research in Dhaka, Bangladesh’s capital, Qadri played a “vital contribution” in developing more affordable cholera and typhoid vaccines, according to the Manila-based prize organization.

Qadri was also recognized for her leadership role in preventing a cholera outbreak in Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh’s southeastern province of Cox’s Bazar in recent years.

Acute diarrhoea is a symptom of the disease, which spreads through contaminated food and drink.

Qadri’s efforts to strengthen Bangladesh’s scientific research capabilities were also recognized.

In a video statement posted by the charity, Qadri stated, “I’m overwhelmed, tremendously delighted, but also humbled.”

The Ramon Magsaysay Award was founded in 1957 to recognize individuals and groups who are working to solve development issues.

Following the cancellation of the event in 2020 due to the coronavirus epidemic, it was held virtually this year.

Muhammad Amjad Saqib, a Pakistani development worker, was also honored for his “first-of-its-kind” interest- and collateral-free microfinance scheme, which has benefited millions of disadvantaged families.

Akhuwat has evolved into the country’s largest microfinance institution, distributing the equivalent of $900 million and having a nearly 100 percent loan repayment rate, according to the award foundation.

Saqib was recognized for “his inspiring hope that human decency and unity will discover methods to alleviate poverty” by using places of worship to distribute money.

Filipino fisherman Roberto Ballon, 53, was also honored for his efforts to “revitalize a fading fishing industry” on Mindanao’s southern island, where abandoned fishponds had ruined mangrove ecosystems.

Ballon and other small-scale fisherman rebuilt 500 hectares (1,235 acres) of mangrove trees with government support by 2015, increasing their fish catch and improving their quality of life.

The award foundation stated, “What was once a desert of abandoned fishponds is now a stretch of flourishing mangrove forests rich in marine and terrestrial life.”

American Steven Muncy, the founder of the Philippines-based NGO Community and Family Services International, was honored for his work with refugees, natural disaster victims, and returning former child soldiers to their families. Brief News from Washington Newsday.