A $237.5 million settlement has been reached in the Boeing 737 MAX negligence case.

According to documents revealed Friday, Boeing shareholders have struck an out-of-court settlement with the US aviation manufacturer’s current and previous directors in a 737 MAX aircraft safety negligence case for $237.5 million.

Shareholders accused Boeing board members and executives, including current CEO David Calhoun, of failing to ensure that the 737 MAX’s control and information instruments were working properly.

The $237.5 million compensation will be paid out by insurers, not the board members and executives, according to the agreement, which has yet to be approved by a judge.

Boeing has also committed to engage an internal mediator and designate a board representative with aviation safety knowledge to tackle internal issues.

Boeing is not required by the agreement to acknowledge to negligence on behalf of those who have been sued in the case.

The 737 MAX was involved in two crashes, one in October 2018 with Lion Air and the other in March 2019 with Ethiopian Airlines, killing a total of 346 people. Both incidents were linked to the crash avoidance system, according to investigations (MCAS).

Despite media allegations linked the 2018 tragedy to the MCAS, shareholders claim that necessary safety measures were not applied on the 737 MAX based on internal records.

The 737 MAX, which was developed in 2011 and launched in 2017, was grounded in March 2019 until being confirmed safe again in November 2020.

Since the two crashes, Boeing has “taken important efforts to reaffirm and strengthen our commitment to aviation safety,” according to a statement posted Friday evening.

“Today’s proposed settlement expands on those efforts with additional supervision and governance improvements that will further enhance safety and quality in our operations,” the business stated.