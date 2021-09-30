96-year-old former Nazi death camp secretary flees before being tried.

The court stated a 96-year-old former Nazi death camp secretary did not show up for the start of her trial in Germany on Thursday, issuing an arrest order for the “fugitive” at the dramatic hearing.

Irmgard Furchner is accused of participation in the murders of more than 10,000 people at the Stutthof concentration camp in occupied Poland. She is one of the first women to be prosecuted for Nazi-era atrocities in decades.

According to Frederike Milhoffer, a spokeswoman for the court in the northern German town of Itzehoe, she left her retirement home in Hamburg on Thursday morning and took a cab to a metro station.

However, she did not appear at the trial.

According to an AFP report, police in Itzehoe are looking for Furchner and “do not know where she is.”

Wolf Molkentin, the defendant’s lawyer, was present in the courtroom but did not make a remark to the media.

Prosecutors accuse Furchner of assisting in the systematic murder of captives at Stutthof between June 1943 and April 1945, when she worked in the office of the camp commander, Paul Werner Hoppe.

The case is being heard in a minor court because she was between the ages of 18 and 19.

According to the indictment, some 65,000 individuals died at the camp near Gdansk, including “Jewish captives, Polish partisans, and Soviet Russian prisoners of war.”

The court concluded in February that Furchner was fit to stand trial after much deliberation.

Efraim Zuroff, an American-Israeli “Nazi hunter” who has played a significant role in putting former Nazi war criminals to trial, tweeted on Thursday, “Healthy enough to leave, healthy enough to go to jail!”

The trial at Itzehoe was set to begin one day before the 75th anniversary of the first Nuremberg trial, which saw 12 prominent members of the Nazi system sentenced to death by hanging.

It also comes a week before separate proceedings against a 100-year-old former camp guard begin in Neuruppin, near Berlin.

Time is running short to bring criminals to justice for their roles in the Nazi regime, seventy-six years after WWII ended.

According to the Central Office for the Investigation of National Socialist Crimes, prosecutors are currently working on eight more cases, including former staff of the Buchenwald and Ravensbrueck camps.

Several cases have been dropped in recent years because the defendants died or were physically unable to stand trial.

The most recent guilty verdict was given to. Brief News from Washington Newsday.