9.8 million jobs are available in the United States, but only 8.7 million people are qualified to fill them.

According to a Labor Department data released on Friday, there are 8.7 million unemployed job seekers, but job placement website Indeed estimates there are roughly 9.8 million positions, indicating a flourishing employment market as the country reopens in the aftermath of the pandemic.

In July, the economy added 943,000 jobs, the most monthly gain since August 2020. The unemployment rate has dropped to 5.4 percent, a significant improvement above the 14.8 percent recorded in April 2020.

In 2021, the economy created 4.3 million jobs. The figures represent a significant triumph for the Biden administration, which advocated for the American Rescue Plan and the American Jobs Plan, both of which were funded by the Made in America Tax Plan.

“Since we took office, more than 4 million jobs have been generated. It’s unprecedented – and proof that our economic plan is working,” tweeted Vice President Joe Biden.

The hospitality industry, as well as the loading and stocking business, have seen significant job development.

Despite the fact that millions of Americans have dropped out of the job force, the strengthening labor market may entice them back. New job vacancies are being encouraged by both large and small businesses.

Amazon, the e-commerce behemoth, recently increased its minimum pay and introduced additional employee benefits.

In a July conference call with reporters, Amazon’s chief financial officer, Brian Olsavsky, said, “We clearly see higher demand for people.” “We’ve had fantastic luck hiring them so far, thanks to our competitive compensation and benefit package. As a result, we’re keeping a close eye on it. But it’s definitely one of the more significant sources of inflation in our industry right now.”

Wawa, a convenience store business, announced plans to hire tens of thousands of people in May, along with a $500 bonus for new employees.

In this employment report, I have yet to detect a flaw. I’ve never seen such a fantastic set of economic data before:

–Job growth in the majority of industries

–A significant drop in the unemployment rate, which is significantly greater for Black and Hispanic/Latino people.

–Stable (nominal) pay increases