9/11: The Forgotten Migrant Cleaners of Ground Zero Demand Recognition

Lucelly Gil is one of the 9/11 victims who has gone unnoticed: an immigrant cleaner who spent months sweeping the rubble from the World Trade Center and caught cancer from the toxic dust, but who has gone unnoticed.

The Colombian entered the massive ash cloud caused by the collapse of the Twin Towers in New York at 7:00 a.m. on September 15, 2001. For six months, she would collect rubbish there for up to 12 hours a day, every day.

The 65-year-old is still an undocumented migrant and is dealing with the effects of her superhuman effort: she has breast cancer, a frequent condition among women who worked at the site, has lost movement in one arm, and is depressed.

Thousands of people, many of them immigrants, cleaned Ground Zero and other damaged buildings for eight months after the attacks.

They were paid between $7.50 and $10 an hour, just above the minimum wage at the time, for removing 1.8 million tons of rubble from the area.

They didn’t realize it at the time, but asbestos exposure put them at risk for cancer, asbestosis, and a variety of respiratory disorders, as well as post-traumatic stress, anxiety, and melancholy.

“I don’t like to recall Ground Zero anniversaries,” Gil remarked tearfully at a recent meeting of Fronteras de Esperanza, or Borders of Hope, a 9/11 Latino cleaners support group that still meets two decades later.

She recalls going home after working long hours and occasionally seeing human remains, thinking she was still cleaning.

Gil recalls, “I almost freaked out.”

Gil, like all of the cleaners AFP spoke to, is unable to work due to illnesses linked to the 9/11 operation. They aspire to become legal residents so that they can get benefits and live without fear of being deported.

A measure was introduced in Congress in 2017 by a then-Democratic representative from New York, but it was never considered.

“It’s an outrage that the cleaners don’t have papers since they lost the most valuable thing they have, which is their health,” Rubiela Arias, another cleaner, told AFP in the small Queens room she rents with the help of her son.

For years, the now 57-year-old Colombian has fought for the legal recognition of Hispanic cleaners.

She was there at the scene and has since suffered from a variety of respiratory and stomach ailments, as well as post-traumatic stress disorder.