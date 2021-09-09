888 acquires a stake in rival William Hill.

On Thursday, 888 announced that it had agreed to buy rival William Hill’s non-US operations in a deal aimed at becoming a dominant online betting firm.

Caesars Entertainment, a US company, has agreed to sell the company for?2.2 billion ($3.0 billion, 2.6 billion euros), according to a statement.

Last year, Caesars bought all of William Hill, which has over 1,400 betting shops in the UK, for around?3.0 billion, but stated at the time that it only wanted the US portion of the business.

The acquisition, according to Itai Pazner, CEO of UK firm 888, “will create one of the world’s biggest online betting and gaming groups with superior size.”