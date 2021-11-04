84 million workers are affected by the Biden administration’s new vaccine rules for businesses.

President Joe Biden indicated in early September that he would take efforts to increase vaccination rates, and on Thursday, the government unveiled two new vaccine requirements that will affect 84 million individuals who work for companies with 100 or more employees.

The deadline for these companies to ensuring that their whole workforce gets vaccinated or undergoes a weekly COVID-19 test is January 4, 2022. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which is part of the Labor Department, published this rule. Unvaccinated workers will also be compelled to wear face covers on the job, according to the rule.

The OSHA rule requires that employers compensate employees who take time off to get vaccinated and provide them time off to recover from any side effects. With a few exceptions, the law does not compel employers to pay for COVID testing of their workers who have not been vaccinated.

This restriction does not apply to federal personnel, who must be vaccinated by November 22 without the option of testing. Federal contractors are still subject to the deadline of January 4, 2022.

According to a second rule released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, healthcare workers must be vaccinated (CMS). Healthcare workers must get vaccinated by the same deadline, January 4, 2022, or face losing their jobs.

The new requirements, according to OSHA and CMS, supersede any conflicting state or municipal legislation.

It’s unclear how the new rules will be enforced by the Biden administration. Many people are afraid that immunization mandates will make it difficult for businesses to acquire and retain employees.

Immunization regulations, on the other hand, increase vaccination rates by more than 20%, according to a White House report. According to Wall Street experts, vaccination mandates might result in 5 million employees returning to work.